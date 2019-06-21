Summer Tips to Keep Your Kids Sun Safe During the Vacations
During summers whenever the sun is at its peak and temperature is high, it's good to keep babies in the shade and protected to avoid fevers, sunburn, diarrhea etc.
Image: Getty Images
It is always fun to have some outdoor time with children, but ensuring that they are safe from the sun is very important, say experts.
Rajesh Vohra, CEO - Artsana India, in assistance with Chicco Baby Research Center, shared some tips:
Apply sunscreen
Make the usage of a sunscreen a must before stepping out. Your toddler's skin is sensitive and needs attention, especially during the peak summer. A layer of protection against UVA, UVB and infrared rays on toddler's skin should be the agenda. Look for features like broad spectrum, water resistant and easy to apply.
Sunglasses
Try to protect your baby's eyes and skin from direct exposure of sun. It is essential to make sure that your baby wears sunglasses.
Wear protective clothing
Find wide-brimmed hats, full-sleeved clothes with comfortable fabric.
Seek shade in extreme sunlight
Whenever the sun is at its peak and temperature is high, it's good to keep babies in the shade to avoid sunburn.
Sharmila K, Senior Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician, Apollo Cradle Jubilee Hills, suggested:
Prickly Heat
The most common skin problem an infant can get because of clogging of skin pores and accumulation of sweat. These can be controlled by frequent application of lotions such as calamine or a moisturiser, especially on the skin folds, like neck, thighs, groom area behind knees and elbows.
Sunburns
Any child over 6 months with sensitive skin needs proper sun protection. Infants are recommended to stay indoors. Older kids (1-5) should have sunscreen applied at regular intervals and use of hats and shades should be encouraged.
Dehydration
While breastfed babies are safe due to intake of mother's milk, infants who are formula fed or have started consuming food must be given extra water after food. To avoid dehydration, they can be fed the fruits with high water content like watermelon and oranges at regular intervals.
Fevers
Fevers are most common in newborns during summer. Over-wrapping them should be avoided and they should be clothed loosely. When you notice a temperature rise in the kids, give them a bath. This cools the baby immediately.
Diarrhea
Loose motions in exclusively breastfed baby is uncommon. Babies who are fed food or water are more prone to stomach infections. If there is blood in stools, visit the doctor immediately as it might be dysentery and would need antibiotics.
