Summer Woes: This Juice Should Be Your Go-to Summer Drink

The summer has hit us with extreme temperatures and heat waves like we’ve never seen before. To save yourself from getting dehydrated in this energy-sucking heat, coolers, juices, and a lot of water is a must.

While drinks like sugarcane juice, lemon soda, and sattu cooler are popular, one of the underdogs that people should know about is Bael juice. There are innumerable health benefits of drinking bael juice. Protein, vitamins, minerals, and fibres make this drink rich in nutrients essential for the body to function at its best.

Some health benefits of bael juice are:

Helps prevent skin infections: The anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties of bael make it an outstanding food to consume for skincare. Bael leaf oil prevents the fungus from causing skin infections from spreading. Bael juice can help in preventing skin rashes and itchy bumps.

Blood purifying agent: Nutrient-rich bael juice helps in the purification of blood by flushing out harmful toxins, making sure the kidneys and liver function well.

Helps with Scurvy: Scurvy is caused by a lack of Vitamin C in the body. It causes weakness and soreness in the arms and legs. Bael juice is rich in Vitamin C, which can help control the symptoms of scurvy and reduce discomfort.

Help in controlling constipation: Bael juice is rich in fibre and the laxative properties help in keeping your digestive system efficient. It may help control gastric ulcers by balancing the mucosa.

Curing bacteria that causes diarrhoea and cholera: Bael juice has antibacterial properties that help in fighting cholera and reducing diarrhoea. Tannins present in bael juice help in fighting shigellosis caused by the bacteria shigella.

May reduce risk of cancer and improve immunity: Bael juice contains antioxidants that can help in eliminating free radicals. Studies have shown that regular consumption of bael juice can prevent breast cancer. In addition to this, Vitamin C in Bael juice helps boost immunity.

