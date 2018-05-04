English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Summer's Here: The Best Vacation Rentals For All Budgets On TripAdvisor
This year's winners are located in countries like Canada, Costa Rica, England, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Mauritius, Scotland, South Africa, the US and Wales.
TripAdvisor has released a list of their best vacation homes from around the world, a list that includes a condo in Rome for a modest US $65 a night as well as a luxury, full-service villa in Costa Rica that comes with access to a golf course, tennis courts, spas, gym, outdoor pools and beaches.
Created to promote their portfolio of vacation home rentals in line with competitors like Airbnb and HomeAway, the second annual Travelers' Choice awards for Rentals recognize the best holiday homes they offer in three categories: luxury ($300+ USD per night), mid-range ($100 - 150 USD per night), and affordable ($99 USD per night and under).
Awards are based on traveler ratings and reviews, and the response times and booking acceptance rates of hosts.
Taking the top spot in the luxury category is the Pura Vida House in Costa Rica, a full-service villa that offers its guests a free pass to the local beach club and its long list of amenities, including golf, tennis, biking trails, restaurants and beaches.
The villa itself features four bedrooms and sleeps 12, and comes with a tropical outdoor shower, kitchen, pool, living room, outdoor dining terrace, and 24/7 concierge services.
At the other end, the five-out-of-five bubble rating for the Minerva Apartment in Rome helped it nab the top spot in the affordable category.
Located between the Colosseum and the Termini station, the Minerva is a fully-equipped condo that can sleep up to five guests in its two bedrooms.
And the Traveler's Choice for best mid-range vacation rental is a condo in Hawaii perfect for couples, with a seaside view, balcony and outdoor pool shared by the complex, for $145 a night.
For the full list visit here.
For the full list visit here.
