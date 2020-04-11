Suneeta Rao, Shibani Kashyap and More Come Together for Live Concert via Social Media

Artists like Mame Khan, Anmol Malik, Shibani Kashyap and Suneeta Rao have come together for a live concert series that you can enjoy from your homes. Organised by Hungama Artist Aloud in association with Facebook, the #LiveInYourLivingRoom concert offers music lovers a chance to be entertained as they practice social distancing.

The concert series will also have Merlin D’Souza & Rhys Sebastian, Shanay Shah, Alobo Naga, Sunita Bhuyan & Ronojit Bhuyan, Shweta Subram, Aabha Hanjura, Sherrin Varghese, John Mpamei, Tauseef Akhtar, Manasi Scott, Jasleen Aulakh and Samantha Noella.

"The entire world is housebound and full of uncertainty as to what the future will bring. The only thing we can do is take one day at a time with humility, gratitude and hope. And I am going to try and make at least one of those days as happy and joyful as I can in the only way I know. And that is through my music. Join me on Facebook as I take you through a selection of my favourite songs which I have released over the past thirty years - some of which you may not have heard but will hopefully bring you peace, entertain you, or even just make you laugh at a time when we all need it the most," said Suneeta Rao, who will be performing on April 14.

The artists have been performing through Hungama Music's Facebook page to deliver acoustic performances. Their performances will be interspersed with interesting trivia about their careers and live interactions with fans. The concerts will also be available to stream on Hungama Music and Hungama Artist Aloud’s Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram handles.

