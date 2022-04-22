Sunflower Seeds: The Downside of This Plant Food You Don’t Know

Natural foods and plant extracts such as oils, seeds, etc. are deemed healthy and their benefits are always found enlisted on various health websites. This leads us to believe that we can have unlimited amounts of such foods in our diet without facing any consequences. But is it really so? Do these extracts and seeds really not have any negative effects on our health? One such food that we are going to discuss is sunflower seed.

Sunflower seeds have innumerable health benefits such as blood pressure control, good cholesterol and blood sugar regulation. But eating it in excess can have detrimental effects on our body.

Having sunflower seeds in excess can lead to the following health problems:

High calories – the calorie content in sunflower seeds is often overlooked. This leads to the high-fat food being consumed in excess and leading to weight-gain. Controlled calorie intake is important to stay fit and one should always have a check on what quantity of sunflower seeds is enough.

High cadmium content can lead to kidney damage – Sunflower absorbs cadmium from the soul and then deposits in the seeds. It is a heavy metal that can harm your kidney and lead to kidney failure. More than 30g of sunflower seeds everyday in your meal can cause serious kidney damage.

Acne Problems – Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, Iran conducted a study that revealed that if the intake of sunflower seeds isn’t monitored, it leads to the aggravation of acne vulgaris (a chronic disease that causes acne).

Allergies – Seeds are usually related to allergies. Sunflower seeds are no different. They can react in several ways such as mouth swelling, itching in the mouth, lesions, skin rashes, asthma and vomiting.

Bowel problems – The shell fragments that are consumed unknowingly while consuming sunflower seeds cause blockages in the intestine as they cannot be digested. This leads to stool blockage and constipation.

