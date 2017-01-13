Sunidhi Chauhan To Anu Malik: A Musical Tribute On Kaifi Azmi's 98th Birth Anniversary
Singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Roop Kumar-Sonali Rathod, Talat Aziz will be joined by many budding singers for the musical evening.
Image: Kaifi Azmi with Sahir Ludhianvi (Instagram/ Shabana Azmi )
Mumbai: The family of late poet and writer-lyricist Kaifi Azmi will be hosting a musical evening here on his 98th birth anniversary on Saturday.
The musical evening will be held at his residence Janki Kutir in Juhu here.
His daughter and actress Shabana Azmi said: "Every nook and corner of Kaifi and Shaukat's 25, Janki Kutir is replete with memories of evenings spent with the all-time great artists from film, theatre, music and poetry. This is my brother Baba's tribute to abba and a beautiful opportunity for young artists."
The evening will see performances by music directors like Anu Malik, Lalit Pandit, Raju Singh.
Singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Roop Kumar-Sonali Rathod, Talat Aziz will be joined by many budding singers for the musical evening.
"It will be an open house and a big squeeze at the Janki Kutir where my parents raised me and my brother. But everyone will be happy to squat on 'gaddas' (mattress) and snack on cutting 'chai' (tea) and vada pav. It will be an emotional evening for the family," Shabana added.
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Arsenal Give Arsene Wenger Reason to Smile With West Ham Hammering
- Rafael Nadal Storms Past Kei Nishikori to Seal 11th Monte Carlo Crown
- Kalank: Why Madhuri Dixit Agreed To Do a Film Opposite Sanjay Dutt
- 2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI, Golf GTI & Up GTI Driven: What's So Special about These Performance Cars?
- Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X Detailed Image Gallery – See Pics