Sunidhi Chauhan To Anu Malik: A Musical Tribute On Kaifi Azmi's 98th Birth Anniversary

Mumbai: The family of late poet and writer-lyricist Kaifi Azmi will be hosting a musical evening here on his 98th birth anniversary on Saturday.

The musical evening will be held at his residence Janki Kutir in Juhu here.

His daughter and actress Shabana Azmi said: "Every nook and corner of Kaifi and Shaukat's 25, Janki Kutir is replete with memories of evenings spent with the all-time great artists from film, theatre, music and poetry. This is my brother Baba's tribute to abba and a beautiful opportunity for young artists."

The evening will see performances by music directors like Anu Malik, Lalit Pandit, Raju Singh.

Singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Roop Kumar-Sonali Rathod, Talat Aziz will be joined by many budding singers for the musical evening.

"It will be an open house and a big squeeze at the Janki Kutir where my parents raised me and my brother. But everyone will be happy to squat on 'gaddas' (mattress) and snack on cutting 'chai' (tea) and vada pav. It will be an emotional evening for the family," Shabana added.