Suniel Shetty Undergoes Major Transformation For Upcoming Movie File No. 323

Fans have not been able to keep calm ever since Suniel Shetty, popularly known as Anna, got a hair transformation. The speculation has it that the actor underwent his latest makeover for a new project. Suniel Shetty had been sporting long hair till now. Aalim Khan, a renowned celebrity hairstylist recently gave the veteran star’s hair an astonishing makeover. On Tuesday, the hairstylist, in collaboration with the actor dropped a video on the photo-sharing app to reveal Shetty’s new hairdo.

In the video, one can see the Hera Pheri star grooving to the tunes of Kya Ada Kya Jalwe, a song from his 1996 film Shastra. The video that also features Aalim Khan showcases the actor’s transformation from long to short hair. As Suniel Shetty lip-syncs to the song, the hairstylist shows equal participation in the video. While dropping the video, Aalim articulated, “Forever young Sunil Shetty. From long to short.”

According to the Times of India and Pinkvilla’s reports, Suniel Shetty’s significant makeover is for his upcoming Bollywood film, File No. 323. Meanwhile, NDTV reports that it is for his comeback film, the third installment of Hera Pheri.

In the film File No. 323 helmed by Karthik K, Suniel Shetty will reportedly be essaying the role of a Chartered Accounted.

On the work front, Suniel was last seen in the web series Dharavi Bank which was released on the OTT platform MX Player recently. Moreover, he will be starring in a pan-India film, Project K, which will also cast Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in crucial roles. Suniel Shetty will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the film which is being marketed as a sci-fi drama.

