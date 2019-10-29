Sunny Leone Called Out for Plagiarising Artwork for Charity, Actress Clarifies

Sunny Leone was recently called out on social media by Diet Sabya for copying artwork for charity. The actress, who is known to dabble with colours and brushes from time to time, shared an image of an artwork that she sold off for charity. However, the painting sold by Sunny resembled another painting by French artist Malika Favre. This forced the Instagram account to call the actress out on social media.

Captioning the post, Diet Sabya wrote on Instagram, "Sharing a photo of the drawings, the post mentioned, "We are all for charity, but stealing an artists’ original work — without credit — and auctioning it off for charity (as your own) is just dirty. Left: original by @malikafavre; right: wtf by @sunnyleone #dietsabya #gandi #copy #art."

However, Sunny was quick to get into damage control mode as she explained that she had not copied the original artwork but was given a photograph from which she drew her painting. She added that she never did claim that the original idea of the painting was hers.

Responding to Diet Sabya's accusations of plagiarism, Sunny wrote, "Hello. Just to give you the correct information , I was given a photograph of this piece of art. I then decided to paint it! At no time did I claim to come up with the idea. I simply painted a piece of art that I saw and loved. It should be taken as a compliment as it was being donated to cancer patients for charity. Nothing more and nothing less. Sorry you don’t like the version that I choose to create while helping children in Need. The painting was not about you or I. It was about trying to help !!!! Best of luck !!!! Keep creating."

