Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Sunny Leone Called Out for Plagiarising Artwork for Charity, Actress Clarifies

The actress, who is known to dabble with colours and brushes from time to time, shared an image of an artwork that she sold off for charity. However, the painting sold by Sunny resembled another painting by French artist Malika Favre.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sunny Leone Called Out for Plagiarising Artwork for Charity, Actress Clarifies
Image: Diet Sabya/Instagram

Sunny Leone was recently called out on social media by Diet Sabya for copying artwork for charity. The actress, who is known to dabble with colours and brushes from time to time, shared an image of an artwork that she sold off for charity. However, the painting sold by Sunny resembled another painting by French artist Malika Favre. This forced the Instagram account to call the actress out on social media.

Captioning the post, Diet Sabya wrote on Instagram, "Sharing a photo of the drawings, the post mentioned, "We are all for charity, but stealing an artists’ original work — without credit — and auctioning it off for charity (as your own) is just dirty. Left: original by @malikafavre; right: wtf by @sunnyleone #dietsabya #gandi #copy #art."

However, Sunny was quick to get into damage control mode as she explained that she had not copied the original artwork but was given a photograph from which she drew her painting. She added that she never did claim that the original idea of the painting was hers.

Responding to Diet Sabya's accusations of plagiarism, Sunny wrote, "Hello. Just to give you the correct information , I was given a photograph of this piece of art. I then decided to paint it! At no time did I claim to come up with the idea. I simply painted a piece of art that I saw and loved. It should be taken as a compliment as it was being donated to cancer patients for charity. Nothing more and nothing less. Sorry you don’t like the version that I choose to create while helping children in Need. The painting was not about you or I. It was about trying to help !!!! Best of luck !!!! Keep creating."

Check out the post and Sunny's response to it below:

The Instagram profile of Diet Sabya even called out Katrina Kaif recently for getting inspired from Kim Kardashian as the Bollywood actress launched her beauty line Kay by Katrina.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram