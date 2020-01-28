Take the pledge to vote

Sunny Leone Campaigns Against Use of Animal Skin in Fashion

Actress Sunny Leone has joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA) to promote vegan fashion and against cruelty against animals.

IANS

Updated:January 28, 2020, 7:15 AM IST
Sunny Leone Campaigns Against Use of Animal Skin in Fashion
Sunny Leone Campaigns Against Use of Animal Skin in Fashion

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA) for a new campaign against use of animal skin. Sunny is set promote vegan fashion, which is free from leather or other animal-derived materials.

"It has been wonderful associating with PETA India, working on so many campaigns - from encouraging the adoption and sterilisation of cats and dogs to speaking about the importance of going vegetarian. I look forward to unveiling the next campaign soon, which for now, I'll say will help animals save their skins," she said.

Sunny recently took to social media to announce her newest upcoming PETA India campaign by sharing a #PostPackupShot by photographer Avinash Gowariker. In the image, she is seen wearing a PETA T-shirt. "@avigowariker takes the cake for always getting an amazing shot! New @petaindia campaign coming out soon...this was just our pack up shot! Can’t wait for the real campaign pic!" she wrote.

"Sunny Leone regularly volunteers with PETA India to save animals' lives... And she lives by example. Her dog is adopted from a shelter, and you'll never find an animal on her plate," Sachin Bangera, PETA India's director of celebrity and public relations, said.

