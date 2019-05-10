English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunny Leone Cooks Breakfast for Twins in Hotel, See Pic
Sunny Leone will next be seen in the Tamil-language historical period drama and war film Veeramadevi.
Sunny Leone.
It was not a regular morning for actress Sunny Leone as she stepped into a hotels kitchen to make breakfast for her twins Noah and Asher.
Sunny, who is in the Pink City to shoot for a youth-based reality show, tweeted a photograph of herself along with a chef as they made some pancakes.
"I took over part of this station to make Noah and Asher some banana wheat pancakes and apple sauce. Mom life. So nice of the kitchen staff and Dominique Fieux Cuisinier to let me make my boys their food sometimes," Sunny captioned the image.
The former adult film star and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of her sons via surrogacy last year.
On the acting front, Sunny will next be seen in the Tamil-language historical period drama and war film Veeramadevi directed by Vadivudaiyan. The film marks Sunny's Tamil debut as the eponymous character.
I took over part of this station to make the Noah and Asher some banana wheat pancakes and apple sauce :) #momlife— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 8, 2019
so nice of the kitchen staff and @dominiquefieux to let me make my boys their food sometimes. :) thanks! pic.twitter.com/cA1OxIDEUu
