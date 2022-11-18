Sunny Leone Enjoys Dinner Date With Daniel Weber; Don’t Miss Their Posts

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Amidst their busy schedules, the couple recently decided to step out to spend some quality time. Sunny and Daniel both shared pictures from their dinner date and shelled out major couple goals.

“Date night with Daniel," wrote Sunny Leone. In the pictures, Sunny was seen dressed up in a lavender slip bralette with corset details. She paired it with the same colour pencil short skirt. To give it more volume, she added a long blazer with lapel collars and folded sleeves. She completed her look by wearing transparent stilettos. Her recent date look has made fans go gaga over it.

On the other hand, her husband, Daniel decked up in a white shirt and paired it with a black blazer and black formal trousers. He styled black shiny shoes to complete his formal attire. Daniel also shared the post on his Instagram handle with a caption that read, “Yep!!! She’s that fucking sexy !!!!! Oh , that’s me on the right side if any of you didn’t see." Sunny was quick to react. “Thanks baby," she commented.

In no time, their pictures were flooded with likes and comments. “she’s looking stunning and sexier than ever," wrote one of the fans, while another one said, “U two" with a heart emoticon.

The couple has been together for more than a decade now. The duo married in the year 2011. They have a lovely daughter Nisha, who they adopted in 2017. And later in 2018, they welcomed twin boys, Asher and Noah via surrogacy.

