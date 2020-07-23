CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
Sunny Leone is Back to 'Boring Home Gym'
Sunny Leone shared a black-and-white video on Instagram, where she is seen working out on a stationary cycle. She called the activity "boring."
credits - Sunny Leone instagram
Actress Sunny Leone is not quite excited about working out in her home gym. She described the idea as boring.
Sunny shared a black-and-white video on Instagram where she is seen working out on a stationary cycle.
"All gyms have closed again! So back to the boring home gym! Just when we felt things might return to a little normalcy. NOPE!!! As you can see my level of excitement is soooo high! Lol but better this then getting COVID," Sunny captioned the video.
The actress recently shared a post, which was all about dancing. In the boomerang video, she could be seen with a group of dancers. Keeping in mind Covid-19 guidelines, all the dancers wear masks, except Sunny.
On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in Veeramadevi and Koka Kola.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonu Sood Vows to Help Himachal Man Who Sold Cow to Buy Smartphone for Child's Online Classes
- Kannada Actress Jayashree Ramaiah Alarms Fans with 'Goodbye to This World and Depression' Post
- PewDiePie Reacts to Old Video of Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Can't Believe He'd Die By Suicide'
- Cancelling IPL 2020 Would Have Resulted in Rs 4000 Crore Loss for BCCI: Report
- WATCH: Tiger Goes on Back Foot During Encounter With Python, Gives Way to Giant Reptile