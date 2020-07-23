Take the pledge to vote

Sunny Leone is Back to 'Boring Home Gym'

Sunny Leone shared a black-and-white video on Instagram, where she is seen working out on a stationary cycle. She called the activity "boring."

IANS

Updated:July 23, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
Actress Sunny Leone is not quite excited about working out in her home gym. She described the idea as boring.

Sunny shared a black-and-white video on Instagram where she is seen working out on a stationary cycle.

"All gyms have closed again! So back to the boring home gym! Just when we felt things might return to a little normalcy. NOPE!!! As you can see my level of excitement is soooo high! Lol but better this then getting COVID," Sunny captioned the video.

The actress recently shared a post, which was all about dancing. In the boomerang video, she could be seen with a group of dancers. Keeping in mind Covid-19 guidelines, all the dancers wear masks, except Sunny.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in Veeramadevi and Koka Kola.

