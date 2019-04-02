English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon Show How to Beat the Summertime Blues in Style
Kriti Sanon and Sunny Leone are beating the summer heat with shades of blue, setting the trend for stylish beach fashion and casual wear.
Kriti Sanon and Sunny Leone
Loading...
Summer is here and so is the time to revamp your wardrobe and who better than Kriti Sanon and Sunny Loene to show you how to beat the summertime blues in style.
Actresses Kriti Sanon and Sunny Leone are beating the summer heat with shades of blue, setting the trend for stylish beach fashion and casual wear.
A pop of colour is always a fun option during the summer. Kriti shared a throwback photograph from her Maldives vacation, and she is seen wearing a sensual electric blue bandaged monokini, blending perfectly with the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean.
Kriti is seen sitting on a swing amidst the water, giving out a cool vibe when the temperature is soaring high in the Maldives.
Sunny, on the other hand, turned up wearing a blue cold shoulder top with a stylised knotted hot pink skirt for Karenjit Kaur Promotion in Mumbai on Monday. Her million dollar smile added to the colours which made her look cute and glamorous at the same time.
Actresses Kriti Sanon and Sunny Leone are beating the summer heat with shades of blue, setting the trend for stylish beach fashion and casual wear.
A pop of colour is always a fun option during the summer. Kriti shared a throwback photograph from her Maldives vacation, and she is seen wearing a sensual electric blue bandaged monokini, blending perfectly with the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean.
Kriti is seen sitting on a swing amidst the water, giving out a cool vibe when the temperature is soaring high in the Maldives.
Sunny, on the other hand, turned up wearing a blue cold shoulder top with a stylised knotted hot pink skirt for Karenjit Kaur Promotion in Mumbai on Monday. Her million dollar smile added to the colours which made her look cute and glamorous at the same time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Teases New Moon Map, Level 4 Armour And More
- PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Need to Know
- India Pulls Off Impressive Feat With EMISAT Launch Aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C45
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Awkward Kiss At Awards Show
- Burger King Introduces the Impossible Whopper, Fools Customers Into Going Meatless
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results