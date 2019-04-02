Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon Show How to Beat the Summertime Blues in Style

Summer is here and so is the time to revamp your wardrobe and who better than Kriti Sanon and Sunny Loene to show you how to beat the summertime blues in style.Actresses Kriti Sanon and Sunny Leone are beating the summer heat with shades of blue, setting the trend for stylish beach fashion and casual wear.A pop of colour is always a fun option during the summer. Kriti shared a throwback photograph from her Maldives vacation, and she is seen wearing a sensual electric blue bandaged monokini, blending perfectly with the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean.Kriti is seen sitting on a swing amidst the water, giving out a cool vibe when the temperature is soaring high in the Maldives.Sunny, on the other hand, turned up wearing a blue cold shoulder top with a stylised knotted hot pink skirt for Karenjit Kaur Promotion in Mumbai on Monday. Her million dollar smile added to the colours which made her look cute and glamorous at the same time.