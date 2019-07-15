Sunny Leone Launches Eco-friendly Cosmo-tech Line
Sunny's new brand will create eco-friendly cosmo-tech products including hair-dryers, curlers, epilators, wrinkle reducers and blackhead removers.
Sunny Leone in a still from Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees.
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is expanding her base as an entrepreneur. After launching perfume, cosmetic and lingerie lines in the past, she will now sell eco-friendly cosmo-tech products.
"Not only am I foraying into a new industry altogether, but this project is going to be environment-friendly as well. I think it's high time we realize our responsibility towards mother earth and I am more than happy to contribute in any way possible," said Sunny about the brand called Xcentric.
The products will be under the actress's beauty and cosmetic brand, Star Struck. Sunny hopes her new venture "will strike a chord with women all around the world".
Sunny's new brand will create eco-friendly cosmo-tech products including hair-dryers, curlers, epilators, wrinkle reducers and blackhead removers.
This is not the first time that Sunny is exploring a business opportunity. Apart from Star Struck, Sunny has also launched a perfume brand named Lust in the past, and a lingerie brand called Infamous.
She also started a play school for toddlers named D'Art Fusion, along with husband Daniel Weber.
Currently, the actress is busy with the 11th season of the TV show, MTV Splitsvilla.
In Bollywood, she has special item dances coming up in "Arjun Patiala" and "Jhoota Kahin Ka". She will also be seen in south Indian films such as "Veeramadevi" and "Helen".
