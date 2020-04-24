Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sunny Leone Opens Up About Her Quarantine Time with Her Family

Sunny Leone said that the positive aspect of the lockdown is that she is getting to spend time with her family.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 24, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sunny Leone Opens Up About Her Quarantine Time with Her Family
Sunny Leone

Actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are parents to three kids – daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher. During a chat with Mumbai Mirror, Leone spoke at length about managing three kids and her life amid quarantine.

She said, “I don’t have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her. The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. The kids have chat sessions with their teachers and also have music classes.”

The Ragini MMS 2 actress added that the positive aspect of the lockdown is that she is getting to spend time together with the family. She also revealed that the time has brought her closer to her kids, for whom she is trying to be a teacher as well.

The kids are being taught various physical activities, including Zumba and exercise. However, amid the hectic schedule, the actress longs for a little breather. “Not just for myself but for my kids also. I think they miss school and their friends. We have promised that we will go to Dubai once things normalise and the pandemic is over,” she added.

Sunny uploaded a clip of her and Daniel playing with the toddlers. “Thank the Lord my kids are easily entertained. Running up and down until they were tired! Tired toddlers = good nights rest! @dirrty99,” reads the caption.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres