Sunny Leone Opens Up About Her Quarantine Time with Her Family

Actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are parents to three kids – daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher. During a chat with Mumbai Mirror, Leone spoke at length about managing three kids and her life amid quarantine.

She said, “I don’t have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her. The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. The kids have chat sessions with their teachers and also have music classes.”

The Ragini MMS 2 actress added that the positive aspect of the lockdown is that she is getting to spend time together with the family. She also revealed that the time has brought her closer to her kids, for whom she is trying to be a teacher as well.

The kids are being taught various physical activities, including Zumba and exercise. However, amid the hectic schedule, the actress longs for a little breather. “Not just for myself but for my kids also. I think they miss school and their friends. We have promised that we will go to Dubai once things normalise and the pandemic is over,” she added.

Sunny uploaded a clip of her and Daniel playing with the toddlers. “Thank the Lord my kids are easily entertained. Running up and down until they were tired! Tired toddlers = good nights rest! @dirrty99,” reads the caption.

