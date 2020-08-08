Take the pledge to vote

Sunny Leone Shares Pic of 'Another Day in Covid Paradise'

As people continue to come to terms with the realities of the year, Sunny Leone asserts she is living in "COVID paradise"

IANS

August 8, 2020
Sunny Leone Shares Pic of 'Another Day in Covid Paradise'
Actress Sunny Leone seems to be romancing the season of the pandemic. While most people continue to struggle to come to terms with the realities of a year overburdened by Covid-19, natural calamities, and fatal accidents, Sunny asserts she is living in paradise -- only, it is "Covid paradise" for her.

"Hello my people! Another day in Covid paradise!! Blah!! Love ya!" she wrote on Instagram, with a picture where she is seen sitting in a car.

She has been very active on social media and has kept fans updated on her life amid the pandemic.

On Friday, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber took their three kids -- Nisha, Noah and Asher -- to the fire station to teach them about fire safety.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the song 'Battiyan Bujhado' from the film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' starring Nawazuddin Siddique and Athiya Shetty. She will next be seen in Veeramadevi and Koka Kola.

She is currently in the United States with her spouse Daniel Weber and three children.

Loading