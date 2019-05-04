Take the pledge to vote

Sunny Leone Stuns in Silver Monokini for Photoshoot

Actor Sunny Leone is beating the summer heat setting a trend for some stylish beach fashion this season.

Updated:May 4, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Summer is here and so is the time to let down your hair and who better than Sunny Leone to show you how to beat the summertime blues in style.

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a picture from a photoshoot in Thailand, where Sunny is seen flaunting her curves in a silver monokini while she takes a dip in the pool.

Actor Sunny Leone is seen beating the summer heat setting a trend for some stylish beach fashion this season.





Recently, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber celebrated their wedding anniversary and the couple, apart from a cake prepared by their daughter Nisha, had a lot more to share to sweeten the occasion.

Sunny shared with her millions of Instagram followers a picture of a sweet kiss with her husband on their wedding anniversary. She also revealed that their daughter Nisha had baked a cake herself to help them celebrate the occasion.
