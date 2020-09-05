Sunny Leone Walks 14km, Shares Picture on Instagram

Sunny Leone went on a hike and she claims she ended up walking 14 kilometres! Sunny shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing on a hilly road dressed in a yellow T-shirt and black cycling tights, accessorised by a baseball cap, face mask and sneakers.

"From the time I woke up till now I have walked 14km. Lol and this hike was a part of it. #nofilter coronavirus sucks big time!" Sunny captioned the image, which currently has 662K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The actress has been sharing a lot of posts on social media on how she's taking care of her three children amid the pandemic. Be it a video of her swimming sessions with daughter Nisha, or pictures of her meditating, she has been regular in updating her fans about her life in lockdown.

Recently, Sunny and her children Nisha, Noah and Asher gave in to artistic indulgence and made around half a dozen paintings.

Earlier, she had been trending on social media after some error led to her name appearing in the list of candidates qualifying for admission in the two courses at a college in West Bengal. This was the second time the actress made to the merit list, the first time being her name topping the merit list for BA Honours at another reputed college in West Bengal.

The actress has spent a large part of the year in the US with her family because she felt it was safer there than in India at the peak of the COVID pandemic.