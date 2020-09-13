Take the pledge to vote

Sunny Leone's Afternoon Date with Hubby Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone took to Instagram to post a picture with husband Daniel Weber. In the image, Daniel is seen wearing black t-shirt, baseball cap and a mask and Sunny is seen posing with him dressed in a mid-night blue dress.

IANS

September 13, 2020
Sunny Leone's Afternoon Date with Hubby Daniel Weber
credits - Sunny Leone Instagram

Actress Sunny Leone spent her afternoon date with her husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she posted a picture with her husband. In the image, Daniel is seen wearing black t-shirt, baseball cap and a mask and Sunny is seen posing with him dressed in a mid-night blue dress.

"Afternoon date with @dirrty99," she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

Afternoon date with @dirrty99 😍

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Sunny recently went on a hike and she claimed she ended up walking 14 kilometres!

The actress has spent a large part of the year in the US with her family, because she felt it was safer there than in India at the peak of the Covid pandemic.

