Sunny Leone's Afternoon Date with Hubby Daniel Weber
Actress Sunny Leone spent her afternoon date with her husband Daniel Weber.
Sunny took to Instagram, where she posted a picture with her husband. In the image, Daniel is seen wearing black t-shirt, baseball cap and a mask and Sunny is seen posing with him dressed in a mid-night blue dress.
"Afternoon date with @dirrty99," she captioned the image.
Sunny recently went on a hike and she claimed she ended up walking 14 kilometres!
The actress has spent a large part of the year in the US with her family, because she felt it was safer there than in India at the peak of the Covid pandemic.
