Sunny Leone’s Breezy T-Shirt Dress Is Perfect For Any Hangout Event

From appearing like a goddess in a gown to slaying the red carpet like a diva, who else knows better to raise the temperature if not Sunny Leone? The actress has time and again kept the fashion critics on their toes, by keeping the style bar high.

Whether it’s a pop of colour during summers or appearing breezy in pastels in monsoon, the actress knows well how to up the oomph factor.

Be it her eye-catching airport looks in stunning co-ords, or simply elevating the loungewear trend, Sunny knows her style game is lit. Just like her recent super casual look in her uber-cool outfit, which she shared on her official Instagram account, on Monday.

Choosing the comfy easy-breezy t-shirt dress, Sunny made all the heads turn, while shooing away the Monday blues. Coming from the wardrobe of Salmon Stretch, this casual ensemble is perfect for the current weather.

The powder pink mini dress featured a turtleneck and white stripes on the sides. Sunny paired it with an ill-fitted pastel pink bomber jacket, which she chose to keep open at the front.

Completing her look with white sneakers and flashy pink sunglasses, Sunny rocked the whole look phenomenally. While posting the series of her goofy, fun, and loving pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Take a walk with me? Hehe”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny’s caption revealed that she was styled by celebrity stylist and designer Hitendra Kapopara. Despite making a colour match, Sunny opted for minimal-looking big silver hoop earrings, making her step out in perfection for her outdoor photoshoot.

Apart from her innumerable fans, Sunny also caught her husband’s attention, as Daniel Webber took to the comments section of her post and dropped a red heart emoticon.

Finally giving her look a final touch, Sunny opted for peachy make-up and tied her tresses in a cute little ponytail.

