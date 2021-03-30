Sunny Leone's Holi Kiss With Hubby Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone has shared a picture of kissing her husband Daniel Weber on Holi. Sunny posted the picture on Instagram, also sharing her Holi celebrations with her children — Noah, Asher and Nisha.

“The best Holi with family!! Nothing pretty or delicate about it. Nisha, Asher and Noah unleashed and did what they are supposed to! Just had fun! God bless you all and hope your lives are always full of colour," she wrote as the caption.

Sunny very actively keeps sharing images and videos of her husband and kids. Recently, she shared a video where husband Daniel could be seen stepping out of their car to help a woman. She uploaded the video along with some images of the duo and wrote, “Had a cute date last night @dirrty99 for @filmfare who also at the end of the night stopped to help a woman alone change her tire. True gentleman!!".

Sunny is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show called Anamika, which is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

She is currently busy shooting in Kerala for the reality show MTV Splitsvilla.