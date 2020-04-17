Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sunny Leone’s Latest Pics on Social Media Will Light up Your Day

Sunny Leone is in quarantine with her husband and kids and her humour on social media has been very relatable during lockdown.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 17, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
Sunny Leone’s Latest Pics on Social Media Will Light up Your Day
Sunny Leone

Actor Sunny Leone has posted several pictures on her social media account and announced herself as the harbinger of “sunshine and humour" amid lockdown.

The reality show host can be seen wearing hilarious, innovative covers intended to serve as a face mask. In the caption, she wrote, “When you have just 30 seconds to make an emergency face mask during evacuation. Just here to bring a little sunshine and humour to the stressful lockdown we all are facing. Keep safe and be smart. Love you all!!! #LockedUpWithSunny #sunnyleone (sic)."

While one of the pictures feature Sunny equipped with boxing gloves and a face cover, she has imagined getting inside a mini net, wearing a diaper on the face, or getting armed with finger puppets as the perfect “emergency face mask” options during evacuation.

Many netizens enjoyed the humour instilled post. More than 7 lakh Instagram users have liked the post till now.

While one user said, “You so cute” followed by several red heart emoticons, another wrote, “You so funny” along with laughing emojis.

For those who don’t know, Sunny has started a lockdown special show called ‘Locked up with Sunny’. Each show has a guest from the entertainment industry and they appear on the show through video conferencing.

Sunny has been posting goofy dance videos with a number of her guests like Mandana Karimi, Daisy Shah and her husband Daniel Weber.

