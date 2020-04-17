Sunny Leone’s Latest Pics on Social Media Will Light up Your Day
Sunny Leone is in quarantine with her husband and kids and her humour on social media has been very relatable during lockdown.
Sunny Leone
Actor Sunny Leone has posted several pictures on her social media account and announced herself as the harbinger of “sunshine and humour" amid lockdown.
The reality show host can be seen wearing hilarious, innovative covers intended to serve as a face mask. In the caption, she wrote, “When you have just 30 seconds to make an emergency face mask during evacuation. Just here to bring a little sunshine and humour to the stressful lockdown we all are facing. Keep safe and be smart. Love you all!!! #LockedUpWithSunny #sunnyleone (sic)."
While one of the pictures feature Sunny equipped with boxing gloves and a face cover, she has imagined getting inside a mini net, wearing a diaper on the face, or getting armed with finger puppets as the perfect “emergency face mask” options during evacuation.
Many netizens enjoyed the humour instilled post. More than 7 lakh Instagram users have liked the post till now.
While one user said, “You so cute” followed by several red heart emoticons, another wrote, “You so funny” along with laughing emojis.
For those who don’t know, Sunny has started a lockdown special show called ‘Locked up with Sunny’. Each show has a guest from the entertainment industry and they appear on the show through video conferencing.
Sunny has been posting goofy dance videos with a number of her guests like Mandana Karimi, Daisy Shah and her husband Daniel Weber.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Prepares to Resume Sale of All Products From April 20; Contactless Deliveries Incoming
- Arjun Kapoor Gets Candid About Malaika Arora: She Has the Maturity That I Need Sometimes
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Take TikTok Couples Challenge, Reveal Who Fell in Love First
- Have We Found The New Earth? This New Planet Has The Right Conditions to Hold Water
- Zoom is Not Safe: The Government of India Has Some Advice For You on Safer Video Meetings