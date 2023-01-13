Sunny Leone's Off-Duty Look Is Perfect For Your Next Date

Sunny Leone is unquestionably stylish. The actor quite often makes fashion police a run for their money. She often posts excerpts from her day and flaunts her impeccable fashion sense like a true diva. Sunny believes in keeping it simple yet chic. We say so, as her recent look is totally bookmark-worthy.

Recently, Sunny Leone dished out a statement look that even earned praise from her doting husband. Sunny posted a series of photos which featured her in a cool and casual outfit. She turned muse for fashion designer Deepa Verma, as she wore a pink crop top with a halter neck. The short top featured floral prints in hues of blue, green, yellow and black.

The body-fitting silhouette accentuated her enviable curves. She paired this stylish top with olive green cargo pants and accessorised it with black and orange-coloured sneakers and tinted black shades. She opted for open hair, minimal makeup and nude lipstick. This post grabbed Daniel Weber’s attention who dropped multiple heart-eye emojis.

Check out the post here-

This is not the first time that Sunny Leone has aced the casual-look game.

Sunny Leone looked absolutely charming as she wore this comfortable outfit to a beach. Dressed up in a white graphic cropped top with a stunning green mini skirt, Sunny accessorized her look with multi-coloured bands, bright earrings, green sunglasses and sneakers.

Here she opted for a co-ord set from the shelves of Leela by A. The outfit featured a tropical-printed crop top with leaf prints and knot details. She wore matching printed shorts and yellow sneakers.

Sunny Leone knows how to pull off a pink-on-pink outfit. Adding an oomph factor to her look, she donned a pink crop top with sheer sleeves. The top had splashes of orange and blue as well to break the monotony. She paired it with high-waisted pink trousers. A dainty necklace, earrings, charms, a bracelet and glitzy heels completed her look.

Which one is your favourite?

