Sunscreen is a critical component of skincare, protecting our skin from the harmful effects of UV radiation. However, many people are unsure of how often they should apply sunscreen, particularly if they wear makeup or spend most of their time indoors. The question that dominates our mind space all the time is whether it is excessive or necessary to apply sunscreen over makeup, indoors, and once every two hours? We will look at the science behind sunscreen, the importance of using it regularly, and tips for incorporating sunscreen into your daily routine. Whether you are a skincare enthusiast or simply looking to protect your skin, read on to learn more about the benefits of sunscreen and how to use it effectively.

Sunscreens are absolute necessary when it comes to skincare aging. They not only prevent us from getting tans and permanent resistant darkening over our skin but they also help prevent aging to a great extent. It is very important to understand the right usage and the right choice of sunscreens. “Sunscreen should always be worn as your last step that is post cleansing. Toning moisturizing sunscreen should be the final step of your regime. Now there are a lot of times where people feel that their makeup is providing an SPF. It is very important to understand that SPF is not an exact measure of the protection which the sun screen is providing you. There are other measures which have to be noticed and there are other filters which are present in sunscreens, including chemical and mineral sunscreen which helps prevent persistent pigment darkening of the skin and that also prevents solar aging,” says Dr Sonali Kohli, Consultant Dermatologist and Venereologist, Dermatology department, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre.

“If you’re outdoors in a sunny area, it is sensible to apply sunscreen every two to three hours as the sunscreen ingredients which are present primarily get oxidized and breakdown on the skin and are not capable of providing further protection beyond two hours,” adds Dr Kohli.

Dr Rashmi Aderao, MD, Dermatology consultant, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune answers some very pertinent questions:

Is sunscreen necessary indoors?

Yes, at least applying once a day is necessary to protect skin from UV rays and harmful light from the smart phones’ laptops.

Can sunscreen be used over makeup?

Yes, sunscreens can be used over makeup every 2-3 hrs for protection from UV rays. Powder form or spray sunscreens can also be used.

Should everybody use sunscreen every day?

Yes, everybody has to applied by everybody men women children. As it prevents sunburns skin cancer also prevents signs of ageing.

How many times is ideal?

If indoors- atleast once a day application is must but should apply 30mins before stepping out. Must be applied 1 tablespoon full quantity over face. Reapplication every 2-3 hrs.

Dr Aderao busts some myths about sunscreen:

Myth: Sun damage not possible in rainy, windy, cloudy, cool days.

Fact: It is very much possible

Myth: Can stay longer when wearing SPF 50

Fact: You need to reapply sun block every 5-6 hours

Myth: You don’t have to be concerned about skin cancer because if it happens you will see it and it is easy to treat

Fact: Finding and treating skin cancer isn’t always easy

Myth: Sunscreen will prevent body from absorbing vitamin D

Fact: It has never been proved that everyday sunscreen use leads to vitamin D insufficiency

Myth: People with dark skin do not need sunscreen

Fact: Dark skin does offer more natural protection from the sun’s harmful rays than light skin, no one is immune to the damage caused by the sun

Myth: One application of sunscreen lasts all day

Fact: One application of sunscreen does not last the entire day. But the fact is sunscreen should be reapplied at least every two to four hours

Myth: Sunscreen never expires

Fact: Sunscreen expires! And expired sunscreen may be less protective against harmful, cancer-causing UV rays from the sun.

Right application of sunscreen

The right application of a sunscreen is something that we refer to as the one fingertip unit method. That is the actual amount of sunscreen that should be reapplied every two to three hours. If you are in the pool or in an area where there is excessive sweating due to the sun exposure. It is advisable to use gel-based water resistant or sweat resistant sunscreen as the sunscreens can get easily washed away. It is very advisable to use your sunscreen like a primer just before applying your makeup. There are also sunscreen mineral powders which can be reapplied as the last quote. These are not unnecessary steps but mandate steps to prevent skin from further damage.

