Superman Henry Cavill Bakes His Own Birthday Cake, Fans Want a Bite of the Tasty Mess

Henry Cavill turned 37 year on May 5, and celebrated by making himself a birthday cake. The Superman and The Witcher actor posted a picture of a delicious-looking cake, while punning on the way he spent the special day in lockdown.

"Icing-olation," he said as he posted the picture on Instagram. While in isolation, Henry has been keeping busy by baking things.

Besides flooding the actor with wishes, fans found this gesture of self-care quite sweet. One fan tweeted, "Henry Cavill made his own birthday cake I'm dying."

"I've never wanted a red velvet cake as much as I want the one Henry Cavill posted on insta. It's a mess but it looks so tasty," wrote another fan.

"Henry cavill is just sitting here baking breads and cakes i love him so much," a starstruck fan tweeted.

Some fans really wish that they could go and celebrate with him too. "Henry cavill baked himself a cake for his birthday. i'm cancelling quarantine to go celebrate with him."

Filmmaker Zack Snyder also wished the Man of Steel actor a happy birthday. "Superman was born May 5, 1983... happy birthday Henry," said Snyder.

Guy Ritchie, who directed Henry Cavill in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., posted the following video on Twitter:

Happy Birthday Mr. H pic.twitter.com/Whs02rmfCj — Guy Ritchie (@realguyritchie) May 5, 2020

The actor shot to fame with his portrayal of Superman in the DC films, Man Of Steel, Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League. He has also acted in films like Mission Impossible, and the popular Netflix series The Witcher.

