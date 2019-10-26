Supermodel Gigi Hadid Unveils New Collection of Apparel and Footwear
Gigi Hadid and a popular sports brand's first collection debuted in November 2018 and has been a hit among fitness lovers. See pics from her latest release here.
Credits- GiGi Hadid instagram
Sportswear brand Reebok and American supermodel Gigi Hadid have unveiled the second chapter in their design partnership with their new collection, which is available now.
The Fall/Winter Reebok x Gigi Hadid range of new apparel and footwear silhouettes fuse Reebok's heritage with Gigi's childhood memories of spending time outdoors.
Reflecting Gigi's love for the outdoors, a color palette of desert khaki and sky blue dominate alongside timeless white and black.
"The model's fearless attitude and boundless energy comes from her experience as a nationally ranked horseback rider and captain of her school volleyball team. With this collection Gigi encourages individuals to make their own adventures and embrace the wild, wherever that may be," Reebok has said in a statement.
For #REEBOKxGIGI Season II, I was inspired by Reebok’s 90’s ‘Boundless’ collection ⛺️ and the endless possibilities & wonder the great outdoors bring. These pieces are functional and effortless; I’m so excited to see the adventures they join you on !!!! Thank you all for your support of the first season, and to my @reebok family for the opportunity to continue creating in this space. Made with love, always. xG ⛰🍂⚡️ @reebokwomen @reebokclassics FULL COLLECTION NOW AVAILABLE AT REEBOK.com/gigihadid (link in bio) and select stores Worldwide 👟
The collection is available for purchase at select Reebok stores and www.shop4reebok.com, beginning October 24.
Rebook and Gigi's first collection, debuted in November 2018, has been a hit among fitness lovers.
