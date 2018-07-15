English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Supermodel Kate Upton is Expecting Her First Child
Upton, 26, announced her pregnancy on Saturday, in the hashtag of an Instagram post.
Supermodel Kate Upton is expecting her first child with husband Justin Verlander, who she married in an in Italy last November.
Upton, 26, announced her pregnancy on Saturday, in the hashtag of an Instagram post. Her photograph, in which she wears a red suit and white top on a balcony in Miami, showed a glimpse of a baby bump.
"#PregnantinMiami," she wrote, tagging Verlander and adding a sunburst and heart emoji.
"You're going to be the most amazing mom," Verlander commented.
"I can't wait to start this new journey with you! You're the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I've ever met! I'm so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much," he added.
Later, she attended Sports Illustrated's first-ever open casting at W South Beach. There, Upton stuck to fresh juice at brunch, while her friends sipped on cocktails.
(With IANS inputs)
