Supermodel Lauren Hutton Credits 'Sex' for Glowing Skin

Supermodel and actress Lauren Hutton, 75, finds 'sex' as one of the keys to get youthful and beautiful skin.

In an interview to People, Hutton shared her secrets behind her glowing skin and why she does not like applying too much make-up on her skin.

Sharing her beauty tip, she said: "A good man, and certainly don't give up sex-because that's just silly."

She also credits "laughing, reading and being in nature" as her best beauty tips.

"I used to use a lot of coconut oil. I put that in my hair and all over my body. And then don't use too much makeup," Hutton added.

