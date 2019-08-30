Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Supermodel Lauren Hutton Credits 'Sex' for Glowing Skin

In an interview, Hutton shared her secrets behind her glowing skin and why she does not like applying too much make-up on her skin.

IANS

Updated:August 30, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Supermodel Lauren Hutton Credits 'Sex' for Glowing Skin
Image: AP Photo
Loading...

Supermodel and actress Lauren Hutton, 75, finds 'sex' as one of the keys to get youthful and beautiful skin.

In an interview to People, Hutton shared her secrets behind her glowing skin and why she does not like applying too much make-up on her skin.

Sharing her beauty tip, she said: "A good man, and certainly don't give up sex-because that's just silly."

She also credits "laughing, reading and being in nature" as her best beauty tips.

"I used to use a lot of coconut oil. I put that in my hair and all over my body. And then don't use too much makeup," Hutton added.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram