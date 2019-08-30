Supermodel Lauren Hutton Credits 'Sex' for Glowing Skin
In an interview, Hutton shared her secrets behind her glowing skin and why she does not like applying too much make-up on her skin.
Image: AP Photo
Supermodel and actress Lauren Hutton, 75, finds 'sex' as one of the keys to get youthful and beautiful skin.
In an interview to People, Hutton shared her secrets behind her glowing skin and why she does not like applying too much make-up on her skin.
Sharing her beauty tip, she said: "A good man, and certainly don't give up sex-because that's just silly."
She also credits "laughing, reading and being in nature" as her best beauty tips.
"I used to use a lot of coconut oil. I put that in my hair and all over my body. And then don't use too much makeup," Hutton added.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Didn't Gift Flat to Ranu Mandal, Says Ranaghat Club Member Who Posted Her Viral Video
- It is Confirmed, The New Apple iPhones Will be Unveiled on September 10
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs
- Vicky Kaushal Breaks Silence on Drug Party Accusations, Says 'That's Not Fair'
- Sanjeev Rajput Secures India's 8th Olympic Quota in Shooting With Silver in World Cup