Supermodel Naomi Campbell Stuns In Sabyasachi For Vogue India Cover Shoot

British supermodel Naomi Campbell graced the cover of Vogue India for the first time ever, and she looked stunning in Indian designer Sabyasachi’s jewellery. The iconic supermodel is known for being a trailblazer regarding the glorious fashion of the 90s and the diversity she brings on the runway. The supermodel has also been on over 66 Vogue covers throughout her illustrious career. The Instagram post of the gorgeous cover sent fans into a frenzy, with many expressing their excitement at seeing her on the cover of Vogue India. They flooded the comment section with words of admiration and congratulations, calling the collaboration “iconic”.

In the cover photo, Naomi looks regal as she poses for a close-up shot in the shades of gold Sabyasachi jewellery. In the mustard background, the supermodel stands out with her sharp features and an elaborate headpiece, earrings as well as a statement necklace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

In her interview with Vogue India, Naomi shared that she has always been selective in her pursuits, such as learning yoga in India in 2012. She has since become enamoured with Indian culture and has always worn Indian names such as Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi. During her recent shoot for Vogue India, she also talked about her love of Indian food, spice, and culture, while drawing inspiration from various cultural touchstones both on and off the runway. Despite her many accomplishments, Campbell remains a humble and appreciative person, always seeking new experiences and opportunities to grow as a person and as a model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Naomi Campbell has always been a huge advocate for diversity in the fashion industry. Now, her appearance on the cover of Vogue India is a testament to that. One of the six original supermodels, Naomi, at the age of 18, became the first black model to grace the cover of French Vogue cover. Naomi’s love for India runs deep. Ever since her first trip to India in 1994, Naomi Campbell has visited the country multiple times and has never shied away from wearing Indian names such as Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi while in the country.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here