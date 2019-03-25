English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Superstar Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Unveiled, Flown from Singapore to Hyderabad for Fans
Superstar Mahesh Babu wax statue was flown all the way from Madame Tussauds, Singapore and placed in AMB Cinemas, Hyderabad on March 25.
Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad unveiling his Madame Tussauds Wax Statue.
Loading...
Superstar Mahesh Babu's much-awaited wax statue has been unveiled. The superstar is the latest entrant to the family of Madame Tussauds, Singapore.
While the superstar's fans are extremely overwhelmed about the wax figure little did they know there was another surprise planned for them.
The statue was flown from Singapore and placed in Mahesh Babu's AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad for a day until 6 PM.
AMB Cinemas, a 7-screen superplex, is a joint venture between Mahesh and Asian Group, a leading film distribution company.
This is for the first time ever that Madame Tussauds will be organising an event outside its studio in Singapore. Post the event the wax statue will be flown back to Singapore. The event is said to be telecasted across all platforms.
Mahesh is the second Telugu actor after Prabhas to be immortalized in the form of a wax statue.
Also, through a few sketching contests and initiatives, a set of skilled fans will be selected on the basis of who draws the best artwork that can replicate Mahesh's wax statue. The fans will bag an opportunity to take selfies with the wax figure.
The actor's fans know no boundaries as he has carved a niche for himself nationally and internationally with his blockbuster movies.
On this prestigious event, he was joined by his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautham and Sitara to unveil the statue in Hyderabad.
On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in his 25th film, Maharshi, opposite Pooja Hegde which is produced by Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies, PVP Cinema.
While the superstar's fans are extremely overwhelmed about the wax figure little did they know there was another surprise planned for them.
The statue was flown from Singapore and placed in Mahesh Babu's AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad for a day until 6 PM.
AMB Cinemas, a 7-screen superplex, is a joint venture between Mahesh and Asian Group, a leading film distribution company.
This is for the first time ever that Madame Tussauds will be organising an event outside its studio in Singapore. Post the event the wax statue will be flown back to Singapore. The event is said to be telecasted across all platforms.
Mahesh is the second Telugu actor after Prabhas to be immortalized in the form of a wax statue.
Superstar @urstrulyMahesh with his wax statue #MadameTussaudsMahesh pic.twitter.com/iAr8uMbiZK— Suresh Kondi (@V6_Suresh) March 25, 2019
Also, through a few sketching contests and initiatives, a set of skilled fans will be selected on the basis of who draws the best artwork that can replicate Mahesh's wax statue. The fans will bag an opportunity to take selfies with the wax figure.
The actor's fans know no boundaries as he has carved a niche for himself nationally and internationally with his blockbuster movies.
.@urstrulyMahesh at Wax Figure Launch #MadameTussaudsMahesh #MaheshBabu #AMBCinemas pic.twitter.com/1bTNtm8Rey— Mirchi9 (@Mirchi9) March 25, 2019
Sneak-Peek!— Shreyas Group (@shreyasgroup) March 25, 2019
Superstar @urstrulyMahesh wax statue looks so Real.❣️@amb_cinemas #MaheshBabuMTSG #MadameTussaudsSG #MTSG #SSMBWaxFigure #MaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/PKlxaRHM47
On this prestigious event, he was joined by his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautham and Sitara to unveil the statue in Hyderabad.
On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in his 25th film, Maharshi, opposite Pooja Hegde which is produced by Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies, PVP Cinema.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi’s Picture on Air India Boarding Pass Under Criticism on Social Media
- Kesari Weekend Collection: Akshay Kumar's War Drama Banks Close to 80 Cr at Box Office
- As Apple Embarks on The Services Era, Its Biggest Competition Isn’t Netflix But Amazon Prime
- IPL 2019: BSNL Introduces Rs 199, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans With Free Cricket SMS Alerts, Daily Data And More
- Indian Air Force Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results