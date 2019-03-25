Superstar Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Unveiled, Flown from Singapore to Hyderabad for Fans

Superstar Mahesh Babu's much-awaited wax statue has been unveiled. The superstar is the latest entrant to the family of Madame Tussauds, Singapore.While the superstar's fans are extremely overwhelmed about the wax figure little did they know there was another surprise planned for them.The statue was flown from Singapore and placed in Mahesh Babu's AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad for a day until 6 PM.AMB Cinemas, a 7-screen superplex, is a joint venture between Mahesh and Asian Group, a leading film distribution company.This is for the first time ever that Madame Tussauds will be organising an event outside its studio in Singapore. Post the event the wax statue will be flown back to Singapore. The event is said to be telecasted across all platforms.Mahesh is the second Telugu actor after Prabhas to be immortalized in the form of a wax statue.Also, through a few sketching contests and initiatives, a set of skilled fans will be selected on the basis of who draws the best artwork that can replicate Mahesh's wax statue. The fans will bag an opportunity to take selfies with the wax figure.The actor's fans know no boundaries as he has carved a niche for himself nationally and internationally with his blockbuster movies.On this prestigious event, he was joined by his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautham and Sitara to unveil the statue in Hyderabad.On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in his 25th film, Maharshi, opposite Pooja Hegde which is produced by Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies, PVP Cinema.