The 36th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2023 is being organised from February 3 to February 19 in Faridabad, Haryana. The handicraft mela was started in the year 1987 and its aim is to promote the arts and crafts of India. In the mela, you will witness cultural programmes, unique handicraft items, authentic regional foods and traditional costumes of the different states, among other articles. This year the theme state is the North Eastern region and the partner nation is Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Around 40 countries including Russia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, UAE, etc. are participating in the event.

If you are also planning to visit Surajkund Mela, then you must know some important information related to this. The fair venue will be open for visitors from 10.30 am to 08.30 pm.

This year the theme is North Eastern region

Different themes are outlined every year for the Surajkund Mela. This time the theme of the fair has been decided as the 8 states of the North Eastern region—Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Strict security arrangements have also been made by the police officials on the premises. Along with this, various artists from more than 40 countries will participate in the crafts exhibition and events. Every day, different cultural events like classical dance, folk songs and celebrity performances will be the major attraction, which will be organised till February 19.

Advance booking of parking slots and fair tickets

Thousands of visitors, including foreign tourists, visit the fair daily. To manage the crowd, organisers have made proper arrangements for the parking slots and pre-ticket booking services. It would be a wise move to book parking slots well in advance before your departure for the venue. You can book a parking slot online before you reach the venue. Apart from this, you can also pre-book tickets for the fair by visiting the Book My Show website.

How you can reach the fair venue

Roadways: Surjukand is well-connected to Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram. You can easily reach the venue by road with your private vehicle or public transport.

Railways: New Delhi railway station is the nearest railway station to the fair venue. Both Gurugram and Faridabad are well-connected to Delhi by railway lines.

Air: Delhi International airport is the nearest airport to the Surajkund Mela venue. Surajkund is nearly 40 minutes away from the airport. The distance between the fair venue and Indira Gandhi International Airport is around 25 kilometres.

