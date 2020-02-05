Surajkund Mela 2020: Date, Timings and Tickets of the World’s Largest International Crafts Fair
It was first hosted in the year 1987, and this year will mark the 34th year of the Surajkund Mela. From ticket prices to mode of transportation to reach the venue, here's all you need to know about the crafts fair hosted in Faridabad.
Fair (representative image)
The Annual International Craft Festival, the Surajkund Mela is already here. Artists from all across the globe come together under one roof to showcase their culture and talent. Every year, the fair is attended by millions of visitors from all over the world.
The International Fair is organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority & Haryana Tourism in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs. It was first hosted in the year 1987, and this year will mark the 34th year of the Surajkund Mela.
Surajkund Mela 2020: Date and Venue
The fortnite-long festival is celebrated from February 1 to February 16. It engages visitors in traditional folk dances, musical shows, and even puppet skits. The Surajkund Mela 2020 will be celebrated in Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana.
Surajkund Mela 2020: Timings
The tickets will be available from 9am to 8pm every day at Gate No 1, 2 and 3. The gate entry will be available from 10am to 8.30pm.
Surajkund Mela 2020: Ticket Price
The ticket price ranges from Rs 100/- to 200/-.
-- For Weekdays: The price is Rs 120/-
-- For Weekends: The price is Rs 180/-
The tickets are available on all major online booking platforms and offline at the venue.
Surajkund Mela 2020: How to reach
-- The closest bus station is Surajkund Bus Stand.
-- The closest railway station is Faridabad Railway Station.
-- If you are travelling from NCR, you can also rent a car.
Surajkund Mela 2020: Theme State
Every year, each theme state constructs a replica of one of the popular monuments of its state at the in the Surajkund Mela Grounds. Himachal Pradesh is the ‘Theme State’ of the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2020. The state will present a replica of ‘Bhima Kali Temple’.
