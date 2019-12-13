Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Surbhi Chandana Treats Fans with Stunning Pics from Photoshoot, See Here

Surbhi Chandana has treated her followers with a couple of photos from her recent shoot. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit with white polka dots.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 13, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
Surbhi Chandana has become a popular face among the current-gen of TV actresses. She plays the role of Dr Ishani Arora in the second season of Sanjivani and her fan following has grown ever since.

Apart from establishing herself as a pivotal face of Indian TV, she is also loved for her fashion statements and sense of styling. Even when she played the role of Annika in the show Ishqbaaz, her gorgeous style was much appreciated by her fans.

Now, she has treated her followers once again, with a couple of photos from her latest shoot. In the pictures, Surbhi can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit with white polka dots. To add a touch of contrast to her outfit, she picked a tan coloured belt to complete her look. For her jewellery, Surbhi kept it minimal, with a few thin neck chains and tiny ear studs. Her makeup is also very subtle.

Check out the gorgeous pictures below:

She captioned the post as, “SEXY Being the Mind-state Currently”. Her co-actor on Sanjivani, Dr Vardhan, aka Rohit Roy, left a funny comment on her post. Addressed to Surbhi’s photographer Kunal Bhan, Rohit wrote, “@kunalbhan saab kabhi humari photo bhi kheench lo dost”

An award-winning TV actress, Surbhi has been a part of several major TV projects like Ishqbaaz, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, and Qubool Hai.

