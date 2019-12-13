Surbhi Chandana Treats Fans with Stunning Pics from Photoshoot, See Here
Surbhi Chandana has treated her followers with a couple of photos from her recent shoot. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit with white polka dots.
Surbhi Chandana has treated her followers with a couple of photos from her recent shoot. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit with white polka dots.
Surbhi Chandana has become a popular face among the current-gen of TV actresses. She plays the role of Dr Ishani Arora in the second season of Sanjivani and her fan following has grown ever since.
Apart from establishing herself as a pivotal face of Indian TV, she is also loved for her fashion statements and sense of styling. Even when she played the role of Annika in the show Ishqbaaz, her gorgeous style was much appreciated by her fans.
Now, she has treated her followers once again, with a couple of photos from her latest shoot. In the pictures, Surbhi can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit with white polka dots. To add a touch of contrast to her outfit, she picked a tan coloured belt to complete her look. For her jewellery, Surbhi kept it minimal, with a few thin neck chains and tiny ear studs. Her makeup is also very subtle.
Check out the gorgeous pictures below:
She captioned the post as, “SEXY Being the Mind-state Currently”. Her co-actor on Sanjivani, Dr Vardhan, aka Rohit Roy, left a funny comment on her post. Addressed to Surbhi’s photographer Kunal Bhan, Rohit wrote, “@kunalbhan saab kabhi humari photo bhi kheench lo dost”
An award-winning TV actress, Surbhi has been a part of several major TV projects like Ishqbaaz, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, and Qubool Hai.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Adam Driver Forgetting Name of The Last Jedi In Interview Goes Viral
- Akshay Kumar Pleases Twinkle Khanna by Gifting Her Pair of ‘Onion Earrings’ from Kapil Sharma Show
- 'Anyone Can be a Hero': Google's 'Year in Search' Celebrates Those Who Inspired Us in 2019
- You Can Now Buy a Baby Yoda Toy for Rs 21,000, But Here's the Catch
- Airtel Has Three New Prepaid Recharge Packs With Unlimited Voice Calls