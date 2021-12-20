Surprise Gifts to Gestures, Here's How You Keep Newness in Married Life

A happy marriage is a key to growth in personal life for both members. If you are happy, it helps you make the right decisions in your professional life as well. Marriages sometimes even lead to negative growth. A husband-wife relationship blooms only when there is honesty, transparency and most importantly, proper communication.

Experts believe that surprise gifts on normal days bring newness to a husband-wife relationship.

In an exclusive conversation with a Hindi daily, Clinical Psychologist Dr Shweta Sharma shared her views on the importance of the husband-wife relationship. She said that the exchange of gifts is mandatory for a happy married life, adding that it increases the importance in each other’s hearts, thereby making their bond stronger.

Dr Shweta Sharma says that it’s been seen that surprise gifts to your partner on normal days, other than special occasions like engagement or marriage and anniversary, have a positive effect on the relationship. It essentially means that surprise gifts are not meant just for special days.

For example, if your husband or wife excels in a career or does something impressive for you, you should acknowledge it by giving her a surprise gift to encourage your partner. It will make him or her feel that their hard work or efforts are being valued. Keeping in mind their choices, you can bring a surprise gift for your partner.

Elizabeth Dunn, the author of ‘Happy Money’, believes that if the gifts are not given in a husband-wife relationship, it will surely impact your married life.

A study claims that every family in England spends about Rs 50,000 on gifts during the festive days whereas in America, about Rs 49,000 are spent by a family on gifts.

In India, it is speculated that the gift market will reach Rs 1200 crores by the year 2025.

