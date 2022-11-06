Surprising Ways To Improve Your Insulin Sensitivity

Insulin is a hormone that helps control the body’s sugar level. Reduced insulin sensitivity or the inability of the body to make insulin can lead to the nerves of the hands, kidneys, eyes, and feet being severely damaged. Imbalanced blood sugar can seriously affect your ability to meet the demands of daily life and, if chronically elevated, it can wreak havoc on your long-term health.

Insulin resistance can be dealt with through a few lifestyle changes, starting with your diet. Here are 5 surprising ways to balance your blood sugar level naturally:

Follow a minimally processed diet

Your first dietary step toward better blood sugar control is to avoid packaged foods in favour of high-quality whole foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, and quality meats and fish. Many processed foods are high in sugar, refined grains and carbohydrates, artificial ingredients and flavours, and are low in blood-sugar-stabilizing fibre and protein.

Fill up on fibre

Nonstarchy, fibre-rich vegetables, fruits, and whole grains should dominate your minimally processed diet. Because fibre slows carbohydrate digestion and sugar absorption, you will experience a more gradual rise in your blood sugar level after meals. Leafy greens, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, artichokes, raspberries, pears, beans, lentils, peas, avocados, pumpkin seeds, and oatmeal are all high in fiber.

Exercise regularly

60 minutes of exercise per day, or several 15- or 30-minute workout sessions, can be extremely beneficial. Walking, participating in an exercise class, riding a bicycle, or engaging in another physical activity can help you balance your Blood Sugar level.

Sleep more and worry less

Both sleep deprivation and stress can raise blood sugar levels by increasing levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night, and incorporate stress-relieving activities like exercise, meditation, or yoga.

