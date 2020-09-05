Take the pledge to vote

Sushant Divgikar Lends Voice to India's First Gender Atypical Album

The album titled 'MTV Beats Love Duet', is created by artistes from the LGBTQIA+ community. The first track 'Jashn-e-Bahaar' will launch on September 10.

IANS

Updated:September 5, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
Sushant Divgikar Lends Voice to India's First Gender Atypical Album
Credits- IANS

Model-actor Sushant Divgikar is excited to lend his voice to the first gender-atypical love album in India. Titled "MTV Beats Love Duet", the album is created by artistes from the LGBTQIA+ community.

"The landmark judgement on Section 377 has been pioneering for all of us and led to significant changes in driving our acceptance. While it has been welcoming so far, the larger social battle is yet to be won and that will only happen if we, as a community strive together for a positive impact," said Sushant, who was crowned Mr Gay India 2014.

"'MTV Beats Love Duet' is a groundbreaking effort in that direction. As India's first love album by the LGBTQIA+ community, it beautifully defines and normalises love beyond gender. Together with some exceptionally talented people, it has been a pure delight to work on this album and echo our thoughts through the power of music. This one is by us for everyone who believes in love in its purest form," he added.

The album aims to normalise conversations on love that goes beyond the stereotypes of gender. The album also brings together musicians including Shubhangi, Rushik Thakkar and Prachi, and Ma Faiza with music production by Rtunjya.

Acclaimed singer Nikhita Gandhi lent her voice to a special track, "Khud ko hi paake". The album will also have songs titled, "Teri meri baatein", "Jashn-e-Bahaar" and "Ishq karle tu". The first track "Jashn-e-Bahaar" will launch on September 10.

Loading