Sushant Singh Rajput and His Incomparable Love for Bikes and Luxury Cars

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 due to suicide. The late actor had a fascination for cars and bikes and was a proud owner of many fancy vehicles.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2020, 9:07 PM IST
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was in possession of a beautiful mind. He had great love for astrophysics, had bought a land on the moon and had an unparalleled acting talent. However, apart from being a genius at mind, the actor was also fascination with bikes and luxury cars.

Recently, a picture from 2006 resurfaced online where Sushant can be seen sitting on a yellow sports bike. This was the first ever bike that he bought from his hard earned money. While in college, the Kedarnath actor used to give tuition lessons to students aiming to get admitted in engineering courses. He bought this Honda bike for the earnings through the tuitions.

In the throwback, Sushant can be seen wearing a black shirt, a pair of jeans and glasses as he smiles up at the camera with a helmet resting on his hand. Shared on his Facebook account in 2016, the actor had written in the caption that the bike was his first vehicular possession.

The caption read, “#collegedays #2006 first bike I bought from the money I earned by giving tuitions to aspiring engineering students. Some things make u feel sooooo good.”

Here is another picture showcasing his love for bikes:

Sushant was especially in love with his BMW K1300R bike.

Other than the bikes, the Kai Po Chhe star also owned two cars– a Range Rover and a Maserati Quattroporte – with the address plates of both ending in ‘4747’.

The 34-year-old actor passed away on June 14 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Post mortem report had revealed that asphyxiation was the cause of his death.

