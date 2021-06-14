Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Best Performances by the Late Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 last year. His death came as a huge shock to everyone. The young star who started his acting career with Star Plus show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, rose to fame with Zee TV’s show Pavitra Bhagya.

The 34-year-old actor had won hearts with his acting prowess and established himself as one of the most loved actors of his generation. From his debut film Kai Po Che to his last film Dil Bechara, the actor had impressed the audience with his good looks and amazing acting skills. On his first death anniversary, here are some of his best performances

Kai Po Che

Sushant’s debut film is one of the best films of his career. Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘3 Mistakes of My Life’, the movie revolves around the life of three best friends and their journey of life. Sushant as Ishaan Bhatt acted as a catalyst in the film’s success.

Sonchiriya

This multi-starrer dacoit drama is one of the most underrated films of Sushant’s career. He as ‘Lakhan’, a fearless dacoit was super impressive. The film set in the ’70s during the Emergency era had an amazing star cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana and Bhumi Pednekar.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

This was the biggest hit of Sushant’s filmy career. The biopic of Mahendra Singh Dhoni chronicles his life and cricket career up to the Indian team’s win at the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Sushant in the character of Dhoni was absolutely exceptional.

Chhichhore

This romantic comedy left everyone nostalgic and reminiscing their college days. The movie with a very strong message - ‘failure is the first step towards attaining victory’ turned out to be a box office hit. The films also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles.

Dil Bechara

Sushant’s last release Dil Bechara was the heartwarming adaptation of ‘The fault in our stars. He as Manny in the film will bring tears to your eyes. The late actor’s amazing dialogues from the film made it even more special for his fans.

