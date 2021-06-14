Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Revisiting Late Actor's Top 5 Songs to Celebrate His Career

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the talented actors who made it big in the industry after starting off his career on the small screen. From Kai Po Che to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the actor had several blockbuster hits in his career. The actor breathed his last on June 14 last year. On his first death anniversary, here are some popular tracks featuring him:

Khairiyat (Chhichhore)

Khairiyat song from Sushant’s Chhichhore crooned by Arijit and set to tunes by Pritam enjoys a whopping of 61 crores on YouTube. The song picturised on Sushant and Shraddha Kapoor explores the idea of love at first sight.

Namo Namo (Kedarnath)

From the movie Kedarnath, the song Namo Namo is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It stands tall with 17 crore views on video-sharing app. The soul touching number is sung and composed by Amit Trivedi, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song shows a day in the life of a Muslim pithoo, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is based on the tragedy of Kedarnath happened in 2013 .

Makhna (Drive)

The playful track Makhna from Karan Johar’s Drive featuring Sushant and Jacqueline Fernandez and onscreen friends Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi has mighty 29 crore views on Youtube. The song sung by Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai & Asees Kaur was penned by Ozil Dalal and Tanishk himself.

Jab Tak (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story)

The romantic number Jab Tak from the blockbuster hit chronicles the courtship days of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Composed by Amaal Mallik and crooned in the soothing voice of Armaan Malik, Jab Tak has a total of 15 crore views on the music sharing app.

Kaun Tujhe (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)

The soulful track from Neeraj Pandey’s biopic on MS Dhoni is crooned by melodious singer Palak Muchhal and set to tunes by Amaal Mallik. The song picturised on Sushant and Disha Patani narrates the tragic love story of Dhoni’s first girlfriend who was killed in an accident.

The song has been viewed by over 38 crore people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here