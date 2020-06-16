Take the pledge to vote

Sushant Singh Rajput's Childhood Pics Go Viral After Actor's Sudden Demise

While some belong to Sushant Singh Rajput's school days – standing with friends; others are moments from a birthday party or fest at his engineering college.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 16, 2020, 7:55 PM IST
The sudden demise of promising Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent shockwaves across the country on Sunday. The actor had died of suicide at his resident in Bandra, Mumbai. Several old friends, acquaintances and industry colleagues penned tributes to the late star.

Some shared seen and unseen pictures of the actor to remember his ever smiling, happy face. Of these photographs, the snaps from his childhood are going viral. The innocent and joyous face of Sushant has been affecting people on the internet.

While some belong to his school days – standing with friends; others are moments from a birthday party or fest at his engineering college. Sushant can be seen posing with his familiar tight lipped smile in some; while others capture him spreading his arms in excitement.

Earlier, in the last two days, Sushant’s friends have also shared some old unseen photographs of the star on social media. Siddharthh Gupta, the late actor’s friend and the brother of producer Vikas Gupta, penned a heartfelt message on Instagram. He wrote, “Can not describe the pain. You will stay in me forever. See you on the other side my Alien brother. Till we meet again on a starry starry night in a different world with unending possibilities”.

The message was accompanied by a series of photos and videos from various trips and locations.

The clips saw the actor playing guitar on a terrace, jumping into a lake and enjoying at pool.

Read full article
