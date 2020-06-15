Sushant Singh Rajput's Close Friend Mahesh Shetty 'Completely Heartbroken'; Team Requests Privacy
Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahesh Shetty worked together in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Television actor Mahesh Shetty released a statement on Monday regarding the death of his close friend Sushant Singh Rajput. His team said that Shetty was grieving the loss of his “brother” and requested privacy for the time being.
The duo worked together in the popular TV series Pavitra Rishta. It has been more than 24 hours since the news of popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide was reported. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday.
Shetty has not spoken to the media until now. His team has released a statement on his Instagram account. The post read, “As we all are deeply pained and shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise... So is Mahesh Shetty. He has lost a brother, a very dear friend and is still coming to terms with the shock and reality and is completely heartbroken. We, his team, request the media and all of you, on his behalf, to please give him some privacy and let him grieve for his loss."
Earlier, Mahesh Shetty and Rhea Chakraborty, another close friend of Sushant, were captured reaching Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, where Sushant’s body was taken for post mortem. His last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai a while ago.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Over 30 Intelligent Civilisations May Exist in Our Own Galaxy, Finds Major Study
- Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Family to Perform Last Rites in Mumbai Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
- Sushant Singh Rajput Had 50 Dreams on His Bucket List, Teaching Kids for Free was One of Them
- WhatsApp May Soon Fix Its Much Loved But Still Imperfect Dark Mode For Android Users
- WWE Backlash Full Results, Highlights: Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman Retain Titles