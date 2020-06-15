Sushant Singh Rajput's Close Friend Mahesh Shetty 'Completely Heartbroken'; Team Requests Privacy

Television actor Mahesh Shetty released a statement on Monday regarding the death of his close friend Sushant Singh Rajput. His team said that Shetty was grieving the loss of his “brother” and requested privacy for the time being.

The duo worked together in the popular TV series Pavitra Rishta. It has been more than 24 hours since the news of popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide was reported. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday.

Shetty has not spoken to the media until now. His team has released a statement on his Instagram account. The post read, “As we all are deeply pained and shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise... So is Mahesh Shetty. He has lost a brother, a very dear friend and is still coming to terms with the shock and reality and is completely heartbroken. We, his team, request the media and all of you, on his behalf, to please give him some privacy and let him grieve for his loss."

Earlier, Mahesh Shetty and Rhea Chakraborty, another close friend of Sushant, were captured reaching Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, where Sushant’s body was taken for post mortem. His last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai a while ago.