Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram Account Memoralised

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in Mumbai, his Instagram account has been memorialised.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2020, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram Account Memoralised
Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram id has been memorialised

After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death by suicide on June 14, Instagram has now memorialised the late actor's account on the social media platform. This happened only recently.

Read: Rhea's Police Interrogation Lasts More Than 10 Hours, 2 Others Record Statements in Sushant's Suicide Case

Here's what a memorialised account on Instagram means

Memorialised accounts are a place to remember someone's life after they have passed away. Memorialised accounts on Instagram have the following key features:

-- No one can log into a memorialised account.

-- The word Remembering will be shown next to the person's name on their profile.

-- Posts the deceased person shared, including photos and videos, stay on Instagram and are visible to the audience they were shared with.

-- Memorialised accounts don't appear in certain places on Instagram, like Explore.

-- Once memorialised, no one will be able to make changes to any of the account's existing posts or information.

This means no changes to the following:

-- Photos or videos added by the person to their profile.

-- Comments on posts shared by the person to their profile.

-- Privacy settings of their profile.

-- The current profile photo, followers or people the person follows.

Meanwhile, investigation is underway in the death of Sushant by suicide. The actor was 34 when he passed away and is survived by four sisters and his father KK Singh. His last rites took place in Vile Parle, Mumbai and his ashes were immersed in Ganga in Patna, Bihar on Thursday.

Read: Shraddha Shares Fond Memories Of Sushant Singh Rajput From Chhichhore, Calls Him 'Rare Kind'

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).  

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading