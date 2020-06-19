Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram Account Memoralised

After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death by suicide on June 14, Instagram has now memorialised the late actor's account on the social media platform. This happened only recently.

Here's what a memorialised account on Instagram means

Memorialised accounts are a place to remember someone's life after they have passed away. Memorialised accounts on Instagram have the following key features:

-- No one can log into a memorialised account.

-- The word Remembering will be shown next to the person's name on their profile.

-- Posts the deceased person shared, including photos and videos, stay on Instagram and are visible to the audience they were shared with.

-- Memorialised accounts don't appear in certain places on Instagram, like Explore.

-- Once memorialised, no one will be able to make changes to any of the account's existing posts or information.

This means no changes to the following:

-- Photos or videos added by the person to their profile.

-- Comments on posts shared by the person to their profile.

-- Privacy settings of their profile.

-- The current profile photo, followers or people the person follows.

Meanwhile, investigation is underway in the death of Sushant by suicide. The actor was 34 when he passed away and is survived by four sisters and his father KK Singh. His last rites took place in Vile Parle, Mumbai and his ashes were immersed in Ganga in Patna, Bihar on Thursday.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

