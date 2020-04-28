Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sushmita Sen Creates Soothing Tune For Meditation with Kids and Rohman Shawl

Actress Sushmita Sen took to Instragram to share the soothing tune she created with the help of boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah.

News18.com

April 28, 2020, 7:40 PM IST
Sushmita Sen Creates Soothing Tune For Meditation with Kids and Rohman Shawl
Sushmita Sen with daughters and Rohman Shawl

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her two daughters Renee and Alisah have created a soothing tune to meditate to. The actress shared the chant on Instagram.

She wrote, “We are all #energy. HEADPHONES PLEASE. Physical distancing doesn’t mean emotional distancing. In fact our energies are much more in synch & better aligned than ever before!! Great time to realise that despite being quarantined, we don’t live in isolation. Sending you something to help keep your spirits high for ‘low’ is not an option.. created by the Inhouse technical crew of Alisah, Renee @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly. we of course used a background track that you all love so much...by #roudeep called “Desert Rose”. #sharing #faith #hope #love #happyvibrations #duggadugga...I love you guys!!!!”

Sushmita Sen will be making her return to acting after a hiatus of 10 years. Her comeback web-show Aarya was supposed to be launched on March 29, but it has now been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

