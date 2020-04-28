Sushmita Sen Creates Soothing Tune For Meditation with Kids and Rohman Shawl

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her two daughters Renee and Alisah have created a soothing tune to meditate to. The actress shared the chant on Instagram.

She wrote, “We are all #energy. HEADPHONES PLEASE. Physical distancing doesn’t mean emotional distancing. In fact our energies are much more in synch & better aligned than ever before!! Great time to realise that despite being quarantined, we don’t live in isolation. Sending you something to help keep your spirits high for ‘low’ is not an option.. created by the Inhouse technical crew of Alisah, Renee @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly. we of course used a background track that you all love so much...by #roudeep called “Desert Rose”. #sharing #faith #hope #love #happyvibrations #duggadugga...I love you guys!!!!”

Sushmita Sen will be making her return to acting after a hiatus of 10 years. Her comeback web-show Aarya was supposed to be launched on March 29, but it has now been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

