Sushmita Sen Flexing with Gymnastic Rings is the Motivation You Need Today
Sushmita Sen uploaded a video wherein she is seen practicing a handstand on gymnastic rings early this morning. If Sen's video does not motivate you to kick-start your week by hitting the gym to get fit and healthy, then what else will?
The Former Miss Universe has constantly kept her fans hooked and motivated by posting quite a number of such videos and this time she wrote "It’s not enough to have wings, you gotta train them to fly We each desire & await, that ‘moment’, that life defining opportunity, one that will change our lives forever...we don’t always know exactly when & how this ‘moment’ will arrive...but arrive IT WILL❤️ And when it does, what finally matters is not the ‘moment’...but just how prepared WE are for it!! #practice #train #prepare every moment for that ‘moment’ ❤️ #sharing #lifelessons #mydiscipline #gymnasticrings #tuesdaymotivation ❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (sic)."
Those of you who are not much aware of what gymnastic rings are, it is an effective body weight exercises. These rings are predominantly an upper body training tool with which you can practice basic ring push-ups, dips, and pull-ups, to planks, levers and iron crosses. The rings helps in building incredible strength and promotes development of a lean, muscular physique.
Talking about Sen's gym wear which she rock with nude-pink two piece consisting of a tank top tied in a knot the and tights. she paired her gym wear with light blue shoes and white wrist bands.
Meanwhile the diva is with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah in Armenia on a holiday. She have also re-posted a filled-with-love picture where Shawl gave a kiss on Sen's cheeks and she evidently would not stop blushing. Both the love birds expressed their love for each other where boyfriend Shawl called Sen his munchkin and how he loves her dimple and Sen claimed to have another beautiful reason to smile more often.
