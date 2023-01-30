Sushmita Sen Is the Epitome of Grace in Wine Poncho and Black Trousers; Pics

Sushmita Sen is the epitome of grace and elegance. Her penchant for fashion is quite evident in her sartorial picks. With every outfit, she leaves her fandom swooning over her beauty. While her acting chops are stellar, in the world of fashion she is highly respected. Recently, the actress dished a major style statement as she was spotted in Mumbai.

She stepped out looking every bit of a diva. While her fashion ranges from saree to breezy flowy outfits, the actress looked simple yet chic in a purple-coloured poncho. Serving major fashion ideas for winter date night, Sushmita picked a stunning loose silhouette poncho, featuring a v-neckline and long sleeves. The poncho had wrap-up details and a slit in the front.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif’s Minimal Makeup Looks Are A Lifesaver, Here Is All That You Need To Know About Them

She styled this winter essential with black pants and casually posed for the camera. The purple and black colours complemented each other and made her look sophisticated. She elevated her look by styling the evening wear with an elegant Christian Dior bag featuring leopard print patterns. She also wore red flats and oversized sunglasses and a big ruby ring with stone embellishments. For her glam looks, she opted for open and straight tresses. She wrapped up her date-worthy look by opting for nude lipstick and subtle makeup.

You can accentuate the look by opting for glam makeup and adding highlighter and a mauve shade of lipstick. You can also consider adding boots and a black beret for a polished look. In case you missed out on her gorgeous look, check it out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@bollytellybuzz)

Sushmita Sen has delivered some mega hits by starring in many Bollywood movies and web series like Mahesh Bhatt’s Dastak, Vaastu Shastra helmed by Saurab Narang, Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Aankhen with Amitabh Bachchan, Biwi No 1 directed by David Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer Bewafaa. The actress was last seen in Aarya in 2020 and featured in two of its seasons. She has recently announced the third instalment of the season of Aarya, where she plays the role of a protagonist.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here