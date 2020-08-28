Sushmita Sen Pens Adorable Birthday Wish for Daughter Alisah
Sushmita Sen's birthday post for her daughter Alisah captures her as an infant and also give glimpses of her moments spent with elder sister Renee.
Credits- Instagram
Actress Sushmita Sen has penned a birthday wish for her younger daughter Alisah, who turned 11 on Friday.
"Happy Birthday love of my life!!! We are 11 years old today! From the moment our eyes met...we could speak..a language of our own! You are magical my little Angel! Every moment of these 11 years, I have thanked God for the privilege of being your mother! I love you infinity Alisah Shona," Sushmita wrote on Instagram along with string of pictures of Alisah.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday love of my life!!! We are 11 years old today!!❤️ From the moment our eyes met...we could speak..a language of our own!! You are magical my little Angel!! Every moment of these 11 years, I have thanked God for the privilege of being your mother!!!❤️ I love you infinity Alisah Shona!!! ⭐️ #partytime #godsfavouritechild #birthdaygirl #blessed ❤️ #duggadugga Maa, Renee didi @rohmanshawl
She tagged the post with #partytime #godsfavouritechild #birthdaygirl #blessed.
The pictures Sushmita shared capture Alisah's life from when she was an infant and also give glimpses of her moments spent with elder sister Renee.
Sushmita's beau Rohman Shawl too praised Alisah on her birthday.
"How this little #munchkin changed my way of being forever!! Thank you @sushmitasen47 for giving me the gift of LIFE.I love you my Gabdu. Happy Birthday My Angel.
"@sushmitasen47 what an incredible child you have raised my love, Happy Birthday #11yearsold #bestmom #amazingdaughter," he added.
Sushmita adopted Alisah in 2010 and elder daughter Renee in 2000. On the work front, she recently made an onscreen comeback with web series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani. The series also stars Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das and Sikander Kher.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Open: Sumit Nagal Becomes 1st Indian in 7 Years to Win a Grand Slam Main Draw Match
- Bigg Boss Telugu 4’s Expected Contestant Noel Sean Announces Divorce With Ester Noronha
- Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s Latest Music Video Will Be the Last AsiManshi Project, Here’s Why
- 15-Year-Old Jalandhar Girl Fights Two Mobile Snatchers on Bike in Viral Video
- Google, Apple Roll Out Built-in COVID-19 Exposure Notifications To Phones