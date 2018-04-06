Sushmita Sen Sends a Powerful Message on Body Positivity Through Instagram Post

At 42, not only is she still reigning in the hearts of millions of people across the globe with her charming and incomparable beauty, infectious smile and enviously fit body, but she is also setting fitness goals, and sending out body positive messages at the same time to inspire her loyal fans, followers and well-wishers.We are talking of none other than former beauty queen Sushmita Sen, who recently posted a picture from her workout session, flaunting her toned abs and fit as a fiddle bod, that could give most fitness enthusiasts a run for their money.While the diva often shares workout videos on her Instagram account, showcasing some really difficult sessions that she has to undergo to keep her body fit, she recently sent out a motivating message by captioning her photo with some thought-provoking and powerful words. She wrote, "Body shy? #NAH #bodyproud 👊💋😉 tracking #workinprogress 👍Looking good is one thing...Feeling good is EVERYTHING!!! 💃🏻🎵❤️ #feelgood & yes take a #selfie when you do!!😅 I love you guys! (sic).Take a look at the photo that Sushmita shared.Sushmita Sen is an idol for many and she encouraging netizens to take their body positively, loving and feeling good about themselves would surely mean a lot. Sushmita is not just fitness goals but also inspiration goals. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments section below.