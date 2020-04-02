Sushmita Sen Sends Healing Energies to the World as She Aces Complex Yoga Poses with Rohman Shawl
During the current lockdown, Sushmita Sen is once again shelling out fitness goals as she aces some complex yoga poses with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.
During the current lockdown, Sushmita Sen is once again shelling out fitness goals as she aces some complex yoga poses with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.
Sushmita Sen is one of the biggest fitness inspirations in the country. The actress practices Yoga and often urges her fans to do Yoga and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
During the current lockdown, the former Miss Universe is once again shelling out fitness goals as she aces some complex yoga poses with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sharing the pictures with her 4.9 million followers on Instagram, the actress penned down a lengthy post sending love and healing energies to the world.
"Tough times don’t last...Tough people do!! #truethat Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way! (sic)," she captioned the pictures, adding, "We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!! sending love & healing energies to the world! (sic)"
View this post on Instagram
Tough times don’t last...Tough people do!! #truethat ❤️ Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!!❤️ sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness ❤️ #duggadugga @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!
Sen has also taken to social media for spreading awareness about the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The former Miss Universe has shared a bottle of medicine that reads, “COVID-19 Medicine STAY HOME (sic).”
View this post on Instagram
#important while we are home, please don’t self medicate without checking with a doctor. The following information is for you & your families to be aware...do check with your doctors before taking my word for it!! “Just got this from Cornell: FYI: Information from Vienna’s laboratory studying COVID-19 say vast majority of people who died had ibuprofen in their system so do not take it!! Those who recovered did not take ibuprofen so if you have symptoms, take Paracetamol only!!! Looks like this virus thrives on ibuprofen so don’t do it and tell everyone you can!!! There are a few articles online No Ibuprofens or any NSAIDS (Non steroidal anti inflammatory drugs) #stayhome #avoidselfmedication #checkwithdoctorfirst ❤️ I love you guys!!
Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus has already infected close to one million across the world and has claimed more than 47,000 lives. Whereas, in India the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Coronavirus Lockdown, Steve Irwin's Son Has Found the Best Isolation Buddy
- K-Pop Star Kim Jae-joong Pranks Fans Saying He has Coronavirus, Deletes Post After Backlash
- People Across the World are Sharing 'View From My Window' as They Stay Indoor During Lockdown
- DD's Ramayana Triggers off Feminism Debate on Twitter
- Captain to Chief Negotiator: Chiellini Worked Out Salary Cuts for Juventus Players, Including Cristiano Ronaldo