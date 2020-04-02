Sushmita Sen Sends Healing Energies to the World as She Aces Complex Yoga Poses with Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen is one of the biggest fitness inspirations in the country. The actress practices Yoga and often urges her fans to do Yoga and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

During the current lockdown, the former Miss Universe is once again shelling out fitness goals as she aces some complex yoga poses with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sharing the pictures with her 4.9 million followers on Instagram, the actress penned down a lengthy post sending love and healing energies to the world.

"Tough times don’t last...Tough people do!! #truethat Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way! (sic)," she captioned the pictures, adding, "We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!! sending love & healing energies to the world! (sic)"

Sen has also taken to social media for spreading awareness about the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The former Miss Universe has shared a bottle of medicine that reads, “COVID-19 Medicine STAY HOME (sic).”

Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus has already infected close to one million across the world and has claimed more than 47,000 lives. Whereas, in India the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.

