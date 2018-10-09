English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sushmita Sen to Walk the Ramp at LMIFW SS19
Sushmita Sen will walk the ramp for designer duo Bhumika and Jyoti for their Summer Spring 2019 collection.
Sushmita Sen will add glamour to designer duo Bhumika and Jyoti's debut show at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week on Thursday. The actress says walking the ramp has always been very special to her and takes her down memory lane.
"I'm excited to be walking the ramp for designer duo Bhumika and Jyoti for their Summer Spring 2019 collection. Walking the ramp has always been very special to me and takes me down memory lane," Sushmita said in a statement.
"It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with the duo and promote fashion that fulfils it's duty towards the environment and yet creating something so unique and stylish. I hope more and more designers choose to experiment and exercise their creative freedom," added the former Miss Universe.
The designers will showcase their collection Limoncello at the gala, to be held here in association with NEXA Spring Summer 19.
The collection embodies shades of green and white. It is an amalgamation of fine quality fabrics like georgette, crepe organza and chiffon married with unique tulip embroidery inspired by nature.
It exhibits the designers' philosophy and the essence of the different embroidery techniques along with the fusion of contemporary through free-flowing garments. The stitching and modern silhouette makes it stand out.
The designers too are excited to have Sushmita onboard for the show.
"It gives us immense pleasure to announce Sushmita Sen, an epitome of elegance and grace as the showstopper for the collection. We are optimistic on creating a impact on our audience and anticipating great response for it," they jointly said in a statement.
