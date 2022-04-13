Sussanne Khan Acing Jump Squats Will Brush Away Your Mid-Week Blues

Sussanne Khan’s workout video is here to brush away your mid-week blues. The COVID-19 pandemic has given us a hard lesson on why should one focus on their fitness. Since then, several celebrities and influential personalities have been uploading their workout routines on social media sites, Sussanne being one of them. The interior designer keeps sharing snippets of her fitness routine on a regular basis. From high-intensity workouts to pushing herself and performing the impossible, Sussanne is a fitness inspiration for many of her followers.

Days ago, Sussanne shared a short video of herself acing jump squats. In the video, she is seen focusing her dedication and hard work on her routine. Sussanne jumps and squats on a box kept in front of her, repeatedly. Dressed in a black tank top, a denim pair of gym trousers, and her hair tied up, she gave the perfect motivation to put on the workout shoes. While posting the clip, Sussanne also shared her fitness mantra which is simple yet effective - “Buckle up and I got you covered.”

Take a look:

The clip, which was shared on March 30, has so far attracted over 200k views, and a bunch of comments from her fans as well as her industry friends. Neelam Kothari Soni, Sophie Choudry, and Farah Khanali lauded Sussanne for her dedication and hard work.

Recently, Sussanne was in the news after she shared a couple of pictures from her Goa party. In one of the clicks, Sussanne posed with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan, who is actor Aly Goni’s cousin, along with her ex-husband actor Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. The snap got the internet talking, but their fans are glad that the two found love again.

